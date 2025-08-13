S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1%

ECL opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $276.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

