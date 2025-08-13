S Bank Fund Management Ltd Makes New $980,000 Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $935.53 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $894.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $776.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.