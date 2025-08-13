S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $7.81 Million in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MCD opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $267.54 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.