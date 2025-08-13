S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $7.52 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $204.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

