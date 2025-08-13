S Bank Fund Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
