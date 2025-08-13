Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 629,118 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 629,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $117,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

