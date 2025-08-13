Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,526 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Graco worth $87,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,553,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.