Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,319 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $96,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

