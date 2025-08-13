Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for TSE:TRU Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Trulieve Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.