Rossmore Private Capital Sells 702 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4%

CCI opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.24.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

