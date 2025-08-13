Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

