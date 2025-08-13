Reviewing Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 7.53% 15.63% 0.55% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $16.13 billion 1.07 $1.57 billion $4.97 15.54 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.20 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Tian Ruixiang”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, equity compensation, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual variable annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.