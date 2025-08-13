Reviewing Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Hamilton Lane

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hamilton Lane 1 6 0 0 1.86

Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $163.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Sprott.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $178.65 million 9.58 $49.29 million $1.93 34.38 Hamilton Lane $692.19 million 12.28 $217.42 million $5.20 30.51

This table compares Sprott and Hamilton Lane”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Hamilton Lane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sprott pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sprott has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 25.21% 15.04% 12.25% Hamilton Lane 30.66% 29.47% 16.22%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Sprott on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

