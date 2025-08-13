Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,391 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

