Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,540 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.