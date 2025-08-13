Regal Partners Ltd Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GEHC stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

