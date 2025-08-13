Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Reddit makes up about 0.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $15,735,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $2,329,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 241,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,139,081.34. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 34,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,956.80. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,309 shares of company stock valued at $63,881,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.30. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

