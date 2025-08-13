Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,556 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.