Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $404,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $391.55 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

