Q3 EPS Estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06.

TNYA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

