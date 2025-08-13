Q3 Earnings Estimate for Stella-Jones Issued By Desjardins

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$76.84 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$62.26 and a 52 week high of C$94.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

