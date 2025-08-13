Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,370 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock worth $6,629,176 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.