Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 149,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,167 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

