Prudential PLC Sells 87,353 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,353 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6%

Citigroup stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.