Prudential PLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,764,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,165,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $519.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

