Prudential PLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 569,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,762,000 after buying an additional 101,001 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.2% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.68 and a 200-day moving average of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.