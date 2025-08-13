Prudential PLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274,951 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.