Prudential PLC Buys 1,246 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,794,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

