Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – August 10th

Apple, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Trade Desk are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or provide services based on technological innovation—such as software, hardware, semiconductors and internet platforms. They often carry higher growth potential but also greater volatility, since their value hinges on rapid innovation cycles, shifting competitive dynamics and evolving market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $182.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $172.76. 68,723,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,889,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,386,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,219,692. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $441.21 billion, a PE ratio of 623.22, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.42. 39,112,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,618,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD traded down $34.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 105,069,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,531,314. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Featured Stories