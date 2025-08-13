Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – August 10th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury vehicles and premium accessories. Their performance typically tracks affluent consumer spending and can serve as a barometer for economic confidence among wealthy demographics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,800,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

