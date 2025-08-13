Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) vs. Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Primo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Primo Brands has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $5.15 billion 1.75 -$16.40 million ($0.11) -219.35 Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Primo Brands and Baristas Coffee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baristas Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Primo Brands and Baristas Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -1.20% 9.64% 2.91% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Primo Brands beats Baristas Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Baristas Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.