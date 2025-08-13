PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.63 on August 29th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a 8.6% increase from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $113.59.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.