PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.63 on August 29th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a 8.6% increase from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.
PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
PriceSmart Stock Performance
PSMT opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $113.59.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
