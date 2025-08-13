PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,082.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,587,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

View Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.