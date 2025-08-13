PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

