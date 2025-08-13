PAVmed (PAVM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect PAVmed to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PAVmed Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PAVM opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

