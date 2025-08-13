Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

ORCL opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

