Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.2%

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

