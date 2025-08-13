Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $1.56 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2,054.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

