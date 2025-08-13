Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $1.56 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2,054.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Marine Exploration
- What is a Dividend King?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.