NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
SRV stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.