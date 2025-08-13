NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

SRV stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

