Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

