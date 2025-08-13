NU (NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. NU has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

