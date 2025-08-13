Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Marcho Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,720 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 14.7% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.08% of NU worth $40,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in NU by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE NU opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

