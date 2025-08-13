Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877,408 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $139.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

