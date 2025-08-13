NFP Retirement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

