NFP Retirement Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,770,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 182,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

