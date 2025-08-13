NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

