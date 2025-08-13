NFP Retirement Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.