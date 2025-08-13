Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $187.51 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,871 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $187,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.35 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

