Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 24,868 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Workday worth $167,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,263,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,175,000 after purchasing an additional 767,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,516,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

