National Pension Service Buys 121,012 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,547,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,012 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $391,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

